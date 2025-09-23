Giannis Antetokounmpo Lists Kawhi Leonard in Personal Category of NBA Players
LA Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard is under some fire from the NBA this offseason due to a suspicious endorsement deal with Aspiration, but it seems like some of this is taking away from his on-court ability.
There have been some talks about the Clippers making a huge mistake in the 2019 offseason by signing him. However, at the time, LA was adding the reigning Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George, who finished in the top three in MVP and Defensive Player of the Year voting the previous season.
In hindsight, sure, the Clippers made a mistake, but how could the franchise turn that opportunity down?
Leonard's on-court impact
Of course, one of the biggest knocks on Leonard is his availability, as he has played over 60 games in a season just once since signing with the Clippers. However, when he is healthy, he continues to prove that he is one of the best players in the NBA.
Leonard is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and one of the most efficient offensive talents in the league. Last season, through just 37 games, Leonard averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game with efficient 49.8/41.1/81.0 shooting splits. Leonard has cemented himself as one of the premier two-way talents in NBA history.
Leonard's skillset was on full display in last season's playoffs, as he dropped 39 points on 15-19 shooting from the field in a Game 2 win against the Denver Nuggets. Leonard is one of the most well-respected stars in the NBA for his elite talent on both ends of the floor.
Giannis shows respect
In a recent interview with SPORT24, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about his favorite category of NBA players, and it includes Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.
"My preference is two-way players. I like one player, Anthony Edwards. I like him a lot. I like Anthony Davis. See what I mean? I mean, I like Leonard, I like him a lot," Antetokounmpo said. "I like guys who can play defense and offense and are dogs. When we get on the court, you know they're always going to give 100%. They might not play well, but they're always going to give 100%."
Antetokounmpo has cemented himself as one of the five best players in the NBA over the past eight seasons and is also one of the elite two-way talents in league history. As a two-time MVP and one-time Defensive Player of the Year, Antetokounmpo is arguably in a tier above Leonard when it comes to two-way prowess, but it is incredible for the Bucks superstar to show respect to a few of his peers.