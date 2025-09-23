Clippers Star Ivica Zubac Opens Up About Team's Offseason Additions
It was an eventful offseason for the Los Angeles Clippers in more ways than one, as the team made a few key moves this summer.
Most notably, the Clippers reached free agent agreements with NBA champion center Brook Lopez, star shooting guard Bradley Beal, and former franchise legend and point guard Chris Paul, bolstering their backcourt after a disappointing first-round playoff exit last season.
While the team was able to pull off some legitimate upgrades, the Clippers' most important pieces were already in-house. Kawhi Leonard is obviously the face of the franchise, but center Ivica Zubac emerged as a second-team All-Defensive player this season, and a very good argument could be made that he deserved first-team honors.
Zubac also had an expanded role on the offensive end of the floor, pushing his scoring average from 11.7 points per game in 2023-24 to 16.8 points in 2024-25. He'll surely be one of the primary focal points on both ends of the floor this season and will presumably live up to the lucrative contract extension he signed with the Clippers last summer.
Zubac Opens Up In Recent Interview
In an interview with ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly published on Monday, Zubac opened up about his increased role last season and spoke on the additions the Clippers made, specifically, the one that will make his life easier in the frontcourt.
"Last year was a lot of fun,” Zubac told Azarly. “Going into the season, I knew that I was going to be included in the offense more and that I'll play more. That's how I spent my whole summer, just kind of getting ready for that role and trying to make the most out of it. Once the season started, it was fun, man."
In regards to the team signing NBA champion Brook Lopez to a two-year, $18 million deal that will see Lopez become the second-string center, Zubac only had positive things to say and showed evident jubilation at the opportunity to play alongside such a well-respected veteran.
"I was very excited when we signed him,” Zubac told Azarly. “Brook's an amazing player and he's been in the league forever. He's one of the best defensive bigs in the last I don't know how many years. He won a championship, he's got that championship experience, great guy, great locker room guy. I can't say enough good stuff about him, so I'm very excited that he's going to be joining us.”