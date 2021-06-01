Clippers Televise First-Ever Augmented RSN Broadcast Using Top Young Voices

The LA Clppers are bringing basketball to kids in a way no one has ever seen before.

The LA Clippers are bringing basketball to kids in a way that no one has ever seen for a Regional Sports Network. Their first-ever "CLIPPERS KIDS CAST" broadcast will debut on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:00 pm PT.

Not only will some of the top young voices in sports broadcast the game, but the team will also use their award-winning Clippers CourtVision augmented reality technology for the broadcast. Clippers radio voice Noah Eagle, former Clippers player, and Bally Sports analyst Corey Maggette, and 10-year-old sports reporter Pepper Persley will provide commentary for the special CLIPPERS KIDS CAST broadcast. Here are some quotes and extra details provided through a press release.

"Second Spectrum’s technology has already changed the way Clippers fans interact with our games through personalized viewing experiences that target different fan interests, but with only limited availability, until now,” said Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker. “CLIPPERS KIDS CAST powered by Bally Sports broadens the reach of the customized live game experience by taking a regional sports network broadcast to the next level with real-time augmentations, plus the game story told by the best young voices out there. This is the future of broadcasting, and we’re excited that our partners at Bally Sports and Second Spectrum are as excited about it as we are.”

“We’re excited to join alongside our partners at the Clippers and Second Spectrum to deliver an innovative and creative view of the game,” said Steve Rosenberg, President Local Sports, Sinclair Broadcast Group. “By combining our best-in-class local production with the power of Second Spectrum’s technology, this is a great opportunity to broaden our reach with a fun, lean-forward experience and really help shape the way fans of all ages view games in the future.”

The Clippers face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 on June 2 at 7:00 pm PT and will debut "CLIPPERS KIDS CAST" at the same time. New ways to watch the game are being created.

