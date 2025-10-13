Clippers' Ty Lue Announces Hopeful Bradley Beal Return Date After Nuggets Game
After last season's heartbreaking Game 7 loss to Denver in the first round, the Clippers retooled by adding Bradley Beal, bringing back Chris Paul, trading for John Collins, and signing Brook Lopez. The roster now has one of the league's deepest collections of veteran talent, regardless of their age.
When Beal first joined the team, head coach Tyronn Lue was straightforward about his new guard's value on Club Shay Shay.
"We're gonna need him to score, but outside of scoring, we're [going to] need him to make plays for other guys, too. He's gonna draw two or three guys, and he can make a pass or a play."
The Clippers' veteran core of James Harden (36 years old), Kawhi Leonard (34), and Chris Paul (40) desperately needs the load management that Beal's scoring punch can provide. If Beal can average even 18-20 points per game on efficient shooting, it would dramatically reduce the regular-season wear on the team's aging stars.
Lue Gives Beal Update
The Clippers fell to the Denver Nuggets in their second preseason matchup Sunday night, and head coach Tyronn Lue provided encouraging news about the team's highly anticipated offseason acquisition.
Following the defeat, Lue offered an update on three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal's potential return to action.
"If he keeps progressing the way he is, hopefully we'll get a chance to see him on Friday. We'll just see," Lue told reporters after the game.
Beal underwent a minor knee procedure in May and has been brought along slowly during training camp. The 32-year-old guard has now missed the Clippers' first two preseason games as the team is using caution with one of their most important additions.
What Beal Means to the Clippers
Beal scrimmaged with the team earlier this week and expects to be healthy for the start of the regular season, and Lue's latest comments show that the plan remains on track.
A Friday appearance would give Beal some valuable reps with the starters before the Clippers' regular-season opener on October 22 against the Utah Jazz.
Beal's most important contribution will be alleviating the burden on James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Last season, Harden had an enormous workload, averaging 22.8 points and 8.7 assists while playing 79 games, his most since 2016-17.
As Lue and the Clippers monitor Beal's progression ahead of a potential Friday debut, Clippers fans have every reason to be optimistic. When this veteran-laden roster is at full strength and firing on all cylinders, they have the talent to match up with anyone in the Western Conference.