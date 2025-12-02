James Harden's Second-Half Benching vs. Heat Speaks Volumes About Clippers' 5-16 Start

Just when Los Angeles Clippers fans thought that their season couldn't get any worse, the team finds a way. In their fifth straight loss, the Clippers suffered their most embarrassing defeat of the 2025-26 campaign to the Miami Heat on Monday. After allowing a 30-2 run, the Clippers were down by 38 points early in the third quarter. This resulted in Ty Lue pulling the plug and only playing James Harden for 86 seconds in the second half.

None of the starters played more than four minutes in the third quarter. Kawhi Leonard, Kris Dunn, John Collins, and Ivica Zubac went back on the court in the fourth quarter, when the game was already out of hand. Lue's decision to play the garbage time with his starters except for Harden was certainly telling. What story it was telling, however, is currently unclear.

What is clear is the fact that Lue has been desperately trying everything to turn the season around, but nothing seems to be working.

James Harden Only Playing 86 Seconds in 2nd Half Reeks of Desperation

Monday night's surprise Harden decision could just be about resting the 36-year-old star who has been carrying an unsustainable workload since the start of the season. Harden didn't have it against Miami and was -39 in his 20 minutes of action. Instead of tiring Harden in a game that was already out of hand, Lue may have chosen to rest him to keep his legs fresh for Wednesday's visit to Atlanta.

It could also suggest deeper problems. Harden has been carrying this team on his shoulders all season, and this may have finally taken a toll on the former MVP. In his latest remarks, Harden sounded despondent about the Clippers' chances to turn the season around. Did Lue sense a lack of effort and motivation in Harden on Monday?

If that is the case, the Clippers' season will likely continue going downhill. The Clippers are a top-heavy team, entirely reliant on how far Harden, Zubac, and Leonard can take them. Their depth has completely abandoned them. If Harden has lost all hope in their season, then this team is not going anywhere.

This puts the ball on Lawrence Frank and Steve Ballmer's court. They are presumably not interested in watching this team implode and get blown out without a fight. If Lue can't find the answers in how to get the Clippers to compete again, there is no reason to waste anyone's time for much longer.

