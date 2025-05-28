Clippers Urged to Make Trade for Ex-Lakers Guard
For the fourth consecutive year, the LA Clippers failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs. This year, despite having a star trio of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac, the Clippers fell short to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
The Clippers were one of the NBA's best teams in the final stretch of the regular season and still could not make any noise in the playoffs. Now, heading into the offseason, the Clippers are expected to make some changes.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz revealed LA's three "dream trade targets" this offseason, urging them to make a deal for three Utah Jazz guards. Swartz outlined Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Keyonte George as top trade targets for the Clippers.
Clarkson, 32, stands out as a reliable veteran option on the trade market, who will likely cost minimal assets to acquire. Clarkson will be owed $14.3 million next season for the final year of his deal and could be an ideal bench spark for the Clippers on a one-year rental.
Clarkson played his first three-and-a-half NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, so making his return to Hollywood for year 12 would be a great move for the veteran shooting guard.
Through six years in Utah, Clarkson has averaged 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, highlighted by a 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year win. Any of the three Jazz guards would be valuable additions for the Clippers, but at Clarkson's value, he is the most likely option for an asset-limited LA team.