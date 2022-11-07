Clippers vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers are set to host the red hot Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, and they will do so shorthanded. Without Kawhi Leonard and John Wall, the Clippers may also be without Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard, as both players are questionable.

For Leonard, this will be the 9th game he has missed already this season, having played in just two of his team's first 11 games. For Wall, this is standard procedure, as the team is not yet allowing him to play on consecutive nights. As for Jackson and Kennard, both players are dealing with unique injuries. Jackson banged knees on Sunday night, and Kennard is dealing with chest discomfort that requires additional testing. Both players being questionable rather than out indicates that neither should miss extended time, even if they miss this contest.

For the Cavaliers, they are essentially fully loaded, as their only absences are Ricky Rubio and Dylan Windler.

This will be a great test for the Clippers, as the Cavs are one of the hottest teams in basketball right now. Currently with only one loss on the young season, Cleveland expects to be in contention, and the Donovan Mitchell trade is looking better every day.

Shorthanded, the Clippers will need another big performance from Paul George if they want to pull out a win on the second night of a back-to-back.

