Clippers vs. Celtics: Betting Odds and How to Watch

The LA Clippers and Boston Celtics are two similarly constructed teams, both led by star wing duos. Boston has looked much better than the Clippers have so far this season, but this will still be a good test for two teams who expect to compete for a championship.

Since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George arrived in Los Angeles, the Clippers have played some great matchups with the Celtics. When asked at shoot-around why this is the case, Clippers guard Terance Mann mentioned the similarities both teams have, citing their similar roster construction and competitive nature.

The Clippers have struggled to find a rhythm so far this season, but this will be a good test for them against a Boston team that has been dominant all year long. Looking to bounce back from a mediocre road trip, the Clippers will have to come out with the right intensity against the Celtics.

With this being a highly-anticipated matchup, it will be broadcasted both locally and on NBA TV, so out of market fans who receive NBA TV can also tune in for what should be a good contest.

How to Watch

This game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports, NBC Sports Boston, and NBA TV with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 PM PST.

Betting Odds

Spread: LAC +3.5, BOS -3.5

Money: LAC +142, BOS -168

Over/Under: 224.5

Odds curtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

