Donovan Mitchell Voices Frustration With Jazz's Loss to Clippers

Donovan Mitchell is frustrated with the Utah Jazz's struggles

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz did it again. Blowing a 25-point lead to the LA Clippers in Paul George's return from injury, shades of Game 6 were everywhere in this one. After the game, Donovan Mitchell voiced his frustrations, saying "I don’t know. It’s the same [thing]. I don’t know, it feels the same way. It’s the same thing, it’s literally the same thing. I had six turnovers, turned the ball over too much, we didn’t get back on defense, we didn’t rebound. I don’t know, I don’t have anything for you right now.”

The Utah Jazz are still right in the middle of the Western Conference playoff picture, but it is hard to imagine too many people taking them seriously as contenders. Year after year, the team collects wins in the regular season, just to flame out in an early postseason exit. Habits such as blown leads are part of this problem, and the Clippers were able to exploit that once again in this one.

This game was eerily similar to Game 6 in last year's Western Conference Semi Finals matchup, as the court was the same, the two teams were the same, and the 25-point lead was the same. The Jazz went cold down the stretch, the Clippers heated up offensively, and Paul George was the clear best player on either side.

The Jazz are now just two games above the Minnesota Timberwolves, who currently hold the 7th-seed. Now in a tie with the Denver Nuggets for 6th, the Jazz are in real danger of slipping to that first play-in sport, where they would likely meet the same LA Clippers that beat them Tuesday, and the same LA Clippers that sent them home last season. The storylines would be great; however, for Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz, the frustration is mounting.

