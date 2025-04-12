Draymond Green's Strong Prediction for Warriors-Clippers Game
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers have clinched spots in at least the play-in game, but there is plenty on the line when the two teams meet in their regular-season finale on Sunday.
A Warriors victory locks them into the sixth seed and a first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Angeles Lakers, who secured the third seed on Friday night.
A Clippers win likely pushes the Warriors to the seventh seed and a play-in showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors could still finish sixth with a loss to the Clippers, but they would need help in the form of the Utah Jazz beating the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Ahead of Sunday's game, Warriors star Draymond Green said he expects "A playoff game. Super intense. Twoteams fighting for their playoff lives. Expecting it to be very physical, high intelligent, high-level basketball game."
The Clippers have won all three meetings against the Warriors this season, though the two teams haven't met since December.
Both teams have undergone big changes since that meeting, as Kawhi Leonard has yet to suit up for a game against the Warriors, and Jimmy Butler was traded to the Warriors in February ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
A Clippers win on Sunday puts them at no worse than fifth for the playoffs. They could move up to fourth with a win and some help, most notably, Houston defeating Denver. They could fall to sixth with a loss, with Minnesota beating Utah and Denver beating Houston.