Norman Powell's Official Injury Status for Clippers vs Kings
The Los Angeles Clippers enter Friday with the fifth seed in the Western Conference and a game up on the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, and Minnesota Timberwolves behind them. On Friday night, the Clippers will look to keep their distance when they travel up north to face the Sacramento Kings.
While the Kings still have an outside shot at the postseason through the play-in tournament, it hasn't been a good season for them, especially after letting De'Aaron Fox go. Regardless, they've had some good wins against the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers as of late, meaning the Clippers can't overlook them. However, the recent injury report reveals they could be shorthanded.
Clippers guard Norman Powell is listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness for Friday night's contest, the team shared in their injury report. Powell missed the team's last game during their win over the Houston Rockets.
Powell got out to an extremely hot start this season, entering the All-Star break averaging 24.2 points per game. However, since then, he's dipped in his production significantly due to injuries and others stepping up, averaging only 14.5 points per game since the break.
Whether or not Powell suits up for the Clippers Friday night, tip-off in Sacramento is set for 10:00 p.m. EST as the Clippers look to set themselves up well for their final contest of the regular season.
