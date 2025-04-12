James Harden's Three-Word Statement After Clippers vs Kings
The Los Angeles Clippers squeaked by the Sacramento Kings on the road on Friday night, escaping with a 101-100 win despite leading by as many as ten points with under five minutes left in the game.
The Clippers were led by superstar forward Kawhi Leonard with 28 points and 7 rebounds on 10-21 shooting from the field, 2-3 from beyond the arc, and 6-6 from the free-throw line, but his co-star nearly gave away the game in the closing minute.
Clippers star James Harden missed two free throws in the last 1:04 of the game and had the potential game-losing turnover with just three seconds left, but luckily, Kings star DeMar DeRozan missed the resulting game-winning three-point attempt. Harden took the blame for the near-loss following the game with a quick statement,
"That's on me," Harden said.
"I had too many turnovers," Harden continued. "Two missed free throws… I have to be better… I’m just happy we came away with the win. I have to be better and I will be. But all and all the game is about winning and we did that tonight."
Even with Harden saying it was his fault, the 11-time All-Star had an incredible game. Harden dropped 23 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals on 8-15 shooting, helping propel the Clippers to a much-needed road win.
Harden is having an incredible season with the Clippers, completely reviving his game to potentially make his first All-NBA team since the 2019-20 season. The 35-year-old veteran taking the blame for their near-loss on Friday certainly shows his leadership, but Harden did much more help than harm in their win.