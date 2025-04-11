Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Patrick Beverley's Russell Westbrook Statement
The NBA world has been shocked several times this season, such as the Luka Doncic trade, and was shocked again this week when the Denver Nuggets fired long-time head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. With the team set to make the playoffs and positioned for homecourt advantage in the first round, the move raised several questions.
As is the case now, several reports started to come out citing potential reasons for the firing. In the mix of it all, one report listed that the difference in opinions on Russell Westbrook from Malone and Booth was a reason. Coming to his defense, former Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made a statement.
"And don't blame it on Russ[el Westbrook]," Beverley said regarding the Malone and Booth firings. "Don't do that because a lot of people are gonna start doing that s***."
Beverley has often come to Westbrook's defense, supporting the future Hall of Famer who is often criticized by the media as being a coach killer, which Beverley mentioned. Even though Westbrook's performance in the overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves was one to forget, Beverley says it's not fair to just blame Westbrook.
However, Westbrook controls his destiny after this season. He has a $3.4 million player option this summer, meaning he can decide to come back to the Nuggets if he sees a future with the new regime.
