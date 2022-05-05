Ed O’Neill To Play Donald Sterling in LA Clippers Series

'The Sterling Affairs' has another All-Star player to join its cast, and this time it's none other than Ed O'Neill. For those who may not know, O'Neill played both Al Bundy in 'Married With Children' and Jay Pritchett in 'Modern Family.'

O'Neill will be playing the role of Donald Sterling himself. He's been nominated for three Emmys and two Golden Globes. O'Neill will be joining both Laurence Fishburne and Jacki Weaver in the series. Laurence Fishburne will be one of the lead roles, playing former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers and Jacki Weaver will be playing the role of Donald Sterling's wife, Shelly Sterling.

'The Sterling Affairs' is based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast hosted by Ramona Shelburne. It follows the journey of how Donald Sterling acquired the Clippers, but also the demise of how he lost the team. Sterling lost control of the Clippers in the middle of Doc Rivers' 2013 playoff run when the LA Clippers were facing the Golden State Warriors in the first round. From then on, Rivers was the guiding force of the Clippers, acting as both a leader to the franchise and the team. One could expect there will be some very intense performances by Fishburne when reprising the role of Doc Rivers during this time period.

'The Sterling Affairs' is reportedly set to premiere in 2023.

