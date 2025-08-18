Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Will 'Destroy' Former Lakers Player
For weeks, former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has had a problem with the players on the Gil's Arena show. With one player in particular, though, Beverley's feud has continued to escalate over the past few days.
Patrick Beverley and Nick Young may have played in the NBA at the same time together, but it's safe to say that there's no love lost as the two have never actually played on the same team. If it wasn't safe to say before, it's definitely much safer to say now.
On Sunday, a video was published on social media where former Lakers guard Nick Young called out Beverley during shootaround for a BIG3 game.
"Tell Pat Bev to pull up, I'm back in Texas, baby," Young said. "L.A. Riots baby, I'm out here. Tell him to holler at me too when he come to L.A. I really want that one-on-one, easy. I'll be here, he know where to find me. Make sure he's courtside. I'll give him all the smoke, all the attention he want."
Within an hour of hearing Young's message, Beverley had a message of his own for the former Lakers guard.
Via @patbev21: "No he does not. he knows. i will destroy this man. I Live in LA ❤️Luv Gang❤️"
For what it's worth, Beverley has a 5-3 record against Young, dating from 2013-2018.
Who had the Better Career Between Beverley and Young?
Between the two players, Beverley has had far more individual accomplishments than Young. Beverley was an NBA All-Defensive First Team member in 2017, a two-time NBA All-Defensive Team member, a EuroCup MVP, a member of the All-EuroCup First Team, SEC Freshman of the Year, and a plethora of other accomplishments in Europe.
Meanwhile, Young's only individual accomplishment was being a two-time First-team All-Pac 10 member in 2006 and 2007. However, there is one major thing that Young has over Beverley, and it's an NBA championship. In 2018, Young won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors. It's worth noting that he only averaged 2.6 points on 10.3 minutes during that playoff run.
Regardless, a championship is a championship and it holds major weight.
If Patrick Beverley and Nick Young were to play a game of one-on-one, it's worth noting that Young has not been in NBA shape since 2019 with the Denver Nuggets, which was six years ago. Beverley, on the other hand, just recently played in the 2024 season with the Milwaukee Bucks.