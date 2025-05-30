Ex-NBA Star Makes Bold Karl-Anthony Towns Proclamation
The New York Knicks' season is not over yet after last night's 111-94 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With their back against the wall at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks responded, never letting the Pacers lead at any point in the game.
New York was led by the star duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Brunson came out of the gates firing, finishing with 32 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Towns was right behind him with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists.
With such a talent divide between the East and West, Towns has proven to be one of, if not the best, centers in his conference. Former LA Clippers star Lou Williams certainly thinks so, as he made a bold proclamation on FanDuel's NBA show, Run It Back.
"Can't think of anyone that's even close [to being better than Towns]," Williams said. "He's championed the position. He's reemerged as one of the best bigs in the league, not just the Eastern Conference.
"He's half of the reason that this New York Knicks team is playing the way that they are. And I love the resurgence of KAT, coming from Minnesota to here. To the point, they were calling him soft in Minnesota, calling him all of these names, anything but aggressive. So, by far one of the best centers in the East, and I will go as far as putting him in the top three conversation for the entire league."
Towns is averaging 25.4 points and 11.8 rebounds in this series. The Knicks are fighting to become the 14th team to overcome a 3-1 playoff deficit.
