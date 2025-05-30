All Clippers

Latest Report on Potential Celtics-Clippers Trade

The LA Clippers have been reportedly linked to Boston Celtics champion Jrue Holiday

Farbod Esnaashari

Dec 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and guard Jrue Holiday (4) help teammate forward Jayson Tatum (0) off the floor against the Los Angeles Clippers during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and guard Jrue Holiday (4) help teammate forward Jayson Tatum (0) off the floor against the Los Angeles Clippers during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week, it was reported by Brian Robb from Mass Live that the LA Clippers were linked to potentially trading for Boston Celtics champion Jrue Holiday.

However, that may not be the case.

According to the latest report from Law Murray of The Athletic, he doesn't see that information coming from the Clippers. Murray believes that Holiday was the Clippers' target two years ago, but not since they acquired James Harden.

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday
Apr 20, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"I don't see the fit as well with Jrue in 2025 as I did in 2023," Murray said. "It's not like Jrue is a bad player like that... This doesn’t sound like something that would come from the Clippers side of things.”

Years ago, Jrue Holiday was the ideal starting point guard for the LA Clippers. However, it truly does not make sense now with Harden as the team's starting guard. Not only that, but Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank stated during his exit interview that the team is trying to get younger, and Holiday is 34 years old.

""I think it's important to add youth, we're the oldest team in the league... but I do think it's important to have balance on your roster," Frank admitted.

If James Harden ultimately opted out and decided not to re-sign with the Clippers, then Jrue Holiday could be a great option for the team. However, the fit does not make sense with the way things stand. The biggest things the Clippers need moving forward are a power forward, a backup center, and some youth.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard's Ex-Raptors Teammate Reveals Impressive Untold Story

Celtics Legend, Ex-Clipper, Rips Luka Doncic

Clipper Fans React to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reaching NBA Finals

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Home/News