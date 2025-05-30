Latest Report on Potential Celtics-Clippers Trade
This week, it was reported by Brian Robb from Mass Live that the LA Clippers were linked to potentially trading for Boston Celtics champion Jrue Holiday.
However, that may not be the case.
According to the latest report from Law Murray of The Athletic, he doesn't see that information coming from the Clippers. Murray believes that Holiday was the Clippers' target two years ago, but not since they acquired James Harden.
"I don't see the fit as well with Jrue in 2025 as I did in 2023," Murray said. "It's not like Jrue is a bad player like that... This doesn’t sound like something that would come from the Clippers side of things.”
Years ago, Jrue Holiday was the ideal starting point guard for the LA Clippers. However, it truly does not make sense now with Harden as the team's starting guard. Not only that, but Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank stated during his exit interview that the team is trying to get younger, and Holiday is 34 years old.
""I think it's important to add youth, we're the oldest team in the league... but I do think it's important to have balance on your roster," Frank admitted.
If James Harden ultimately opted out and decided not to re-sign with the Clippers, then Jrue Holiday could be a great option for the team. However, the fit does not make sense with the way things stand. The biggest things the Clippers need moving forward are a power forward, a backup center, and some youth.
