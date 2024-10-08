Former 3x NBA All-Star Blasts Unhappy Clippers Veteran
This week, it was revealed that 13-year veteran P.J. Tucker and the LA Clippers will be parting ways after the team was unsuccessful at finding a trade for the former NBA champion. While the situation has been upsetting, the person who has been surprisingly most upset is former three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.
During the most recent episode of The Gils Arena Show, Arenas absolutely blasted Tucker, referencing his stats during the 2022-2023 NBA season.
"You know who you are as a player," Arenas said. "You started all 75 games last year, you averaged 3.5 [points]. You know you wasn't really a starter, just the situation you was in, you got the start. This year, came back, you wasn't a starter. You can be you, or you can be Greek the Freak's brother."
Arenas then doubled down and said that Tucker should act more like Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Meaning, that even if Tucker isn't receiving playing time, he should still be a positive presence in the locker room.
"If I gotta pay somebody $5 million, Thanasis will be paid $5 million before you P.J. I'm sorry, how he presents himself - I know he's not going to poison the rest of the team.," Arenas said. "You should be more of Thanasis than acting like James Harden is all I'm saying."
It's no secret that Tucker was unhappy with his role on the Clippers last season. The team tried playing him in 28 games and even in some playoff games, but the fit just wasn't there. Hopefully, there will be a solution in the near future that keeps all parties happy.
