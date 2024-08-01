Former Celtics, Clippers Player Signs With New Team
Despite being undrafted out of Saint Mary's, Malik Fitts had his chances in the NBA with the LA Clippers, Utah Jazz, and Boston Celtics. Unfortunately, his tenures with those three teams didn't quite work out, and now he's found a new home internationally.
Malik Fitts has signed with French team SIG Strasbourg, according to an official announcement from the team this week. Using a translation app, here is a press release from SIG Strasbourg's coach, Laurent Vila.
"We are finalizing our recruitment with a 3/4 position with the main idea being to strengthen our squad athletically and physically," Vila said. "He is coming from the United States and will discover Europe, but he already has a good career having been through the NBA and the G-League after two good college seasons. He is a player who has good qualities both in attack and defense and who has a very interesting physique. He will bring us drive, 3-point shooting and defensively he has a good volume of play and is present on the rebound."
As a member of the LA Clippers in 2020-21, Fitts averaged 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in three games. As a member of the Boston Celtics in 2021-22, Fitts averaged 1.9 points in eight games. Despite his lack of playing time in the NBA, FItts was First-team All-WCC in 2020.
Hopefully, Malik Fitts' new career in France can help spark a resurgence in the NBA.
