Former Lakers, Clippers Player Signs With New Team
While the top sports headlines in terms of signings today might be coming from the NFL, there are still plenty of teams in the NBA with roster flexibility to make moves and try out players toward the end of the season. Whether it's lottery-bound teams or those looking to contend for the NBA Finals, post-deadline moves can still affect the season, even if they are deemed smaller.
One team whose season is pretty much over is the New Orleans Pelicans, boasting the second-worst record in the Western Conference, and they have had their season ruined by injuries. In an attempt to add some more depth to their center position, they've reportedly brought in a former Los Angeles Clipper and Lakers center to do so.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Pelicans are set to sign center Mo Bamba to a 10-day contract. Bamba appeared in 28 games for the Clippers this season before being traded to the Utah Jazz, averaging 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks.
Bamba, the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, began his career with the Orlando Magic before spending time with the Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers. Going to New Orleans, he'll have an opportunity to back up Yves Missi if he can earn some minutes.
Bamba has a chance to debut against his former team, the Clippers. The Pelicans will host them on Tuesday night, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
