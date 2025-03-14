Former NBA Star Shares Harsh Truth for Luka Doncic
Playing for a large market team, especially the Los Angeles Lakers, isn't for the faint of heart. While Luka Doncic previously played for a large market team in the Dallas Mavericks, playing for the Lakers is a much different beast.
Those who have played on the Lakers know that every single performance, good or bad, will be magnified in a massive way. Having a great game with a win immediately makes a player a hero, and having a bad game immediately calls for trade talks.
Clippers legend Lou Williams knows what it's like to play for the Lakers and what that pressure feels like. The former NBA star shared some words of advice for Doncic as the Lakers go on a three-game losing streak.
"It takes time. Fans are finicky, it's gonna be ups and downs, especially when you're not one of their homegrown guys," Williams said FanDuel TV's Run It Back show. "There's gonna be criticisms. Welcome to Los Angeles."
On Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, Luka Doncic put up a historic 45 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. However, because the Lakers won, he should expect to be scrutinized on the morning talk shows. Even if Luka did win, there's a chance they'd call him selfish.
"Even on nights that you win games, you will be criticized, you will be picked apart," Williams said. "That's what part of being in this type of market does for your career. You gotta have tough skin to be a Los Angeles Laker. Get used to it brother, keep hooping."
Doncic has only been a Laker for a few months, and he's only 25 years old. The young superstar has years to get it right, and likely will.
