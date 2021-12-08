Fred VanVleet Believes Raptors Win Back to Back Championships if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

It has been over two years since the Kawhi Leonard free agency saga, but new details are still coming out about his departure from Toronto. Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet recently joined the All The Smoke Podcast to discuss a multitude of topics, with one being Kawhi Leonard's departure in 2019 free agency.

VanVleet told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that he and his teammates were following the situation just like everyone else was. Shortly before the news became public, VanVleet says Kawhi Leonard sent a message in the team group chat to let them know he was heading home to Southern California to join the Clippers.

According to VanVleet, the possibility of him joining the Clippers always seemed to make sense; however, he did not think Kawhi was ever going to the Lakers. "I knew he was meeting with us, he was meeting with the Clippers... I couldn't see him going to the Lakers, but I could see the Clippers thing happening," VanVleet said.

While VanVleet and his teammates obviously wanted Kawhi to return, there was a level of respect and understanding for his decision to head home. "I mean, you can't do nothing but respect it," VanVleet said. "Thank you for the year you gave here, nothing but professional, he carried us a lot, and I learned a lot from him." Along with all of these details, VanVleet also added that "I think if he would've come back, we would've won a couple of them. At least a back to back, for sure."

Kawhi Leonard is currently sidelined while he recovers from ACL surgery, but the LA Clippers certainly hope to have him back before the season ends.

