Game Recap: Memphis Grizzlies Destroy LA Clippers 135-109

The LA Clippers looked like a team ready to get the trade deadline over with during their loss in Memphis on Tuesday night. The effort was never there for a team that has made effort and tenacity their calling card during this shorthanded season. While it's unclear if the looming trade deadline had any impact on the poor performance the Clippers turned in on Tuesday, the overall spirit of the team was much different than it has been all season long.

Aside from the expected absences of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers had most of their usual rotation players in this game, but very few of them played well. Norman Powell was solid in his 22 minutes, scoring 16 points on 50% from the field; however, he was the only Clippers starter who performed well. Marcus Morris had arguably his worst game of the season, shooting just 1/6 from the field before being ejected for a flagrant two foul on Ja Morant.

As bad as the Clippers were, the Grizzlies were equally as dominant. Ja Morant was his usual self, finishing with 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in just under 26 minutes of play. Jaren Jackson Jr. was dominant as well, pouring in a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon Clarke, Kyle Anderson, Zaire Williams, and John Konchar all added double-digit scoring performances to help the Grizzlies reach 135 points, which ties their 3rd-highest mark all season.

The only real bright spot for the Clippers in this game, and it's certainly a stretch, was the offensive showing of Isaiah Hartenstein. While most of it game during garbage minutes, Hartenstein put up a season-high 19 points on 7/11 shooting. The Clippers opted for him as their lone backup center in this game, with Serge Ibaka catching a DNP-CD.

The Clippers will now travel to Dallas for a two-game set with the Mavericks starting on Wednesday. The trade deadline will have concluded by then, so any uncertainty surrounding the team's roster will primarily be erased after Wednesday at noon PST.

