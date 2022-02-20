Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Incredible Answer About His GOAT Potential

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't chasing anybody but himself

Already one of the game's most accomplished players at age 27, many believe Giannis Antetokounmpo has GOAT potential. While dethroning basketball's immortals takes a combination of dominance and longevity, Giannis is certainly on that trajectory. While few would deny this reality, Giannis himself admits that he is not chasing anybody but the best version of himself.

When asked during his All-Star media availability about this very thing, Giannis said, "I view it this way. At the end of the day, you have to run your own race. I gotta be the best that I can be. Where that's gonna take me, I don't know. But I don't look at Magic, Kevin Garnett, Scottie Pippin, KD, LeBron, I don't look at them like, 'Ya, I want that.' I'm always like, how can I be the best that I can be? How can I maximize my own potential? At the end of the day, when I finish my career, I can look back and say I gave everything. Wherever that takes me, which I hope I'm one of the best to ever play, but if I'm not, it doesn't matter to me because I know that I gave everything."

Giannis went on to say that he is literally obsessed with the game of basketball and the constant pursuit of improvement. This obsession has resulted in one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history for a player who is just now entering his prime. While the conversations about his GOAT potential are driven by unprecedented success at his age, Giannis is more concerned about chasing the best version of himself.

