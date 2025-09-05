Has Steve Ballmer Spoken to Kawhi Leonard Since Aspiration Allegations?
The past 48 hours have been a nightmare for the LA Clippers.
"I don't know why they did what they did," an animated Steve Ballmer said in an exclusive on-air interview with ESPN two days after allegations of a salary cap scheme regarding Kawhi Leonard and environmental start-up Aspiration surfaced Wednesday. "I really don't."
"Any speculation would be crazy," the team's owner added. "These were guys who committed fraud. Look, they conned me! They conned me!"
Ballmer's sit-down was brief. The multi-billionaire intended to clear the air — even empathizing with fellow NBA owners — but appeared frantic, at times, to divert blame away from himself and the Clippers.
"You know Kawhi's business is Kawhi's business," Ballmer said.
Ballmer Speaks on Aspiration Allegations
Wednesday morning, Pablo Torre released an 80-minute episode of his podcast, "Pablo Torre Finds Out," through The Athletic's podcast network.
Torre alleged that Leonard agreed to a four-year, $28 million contract with Aspiration months after he signed a team-friendly deal with the Clippers in October 2021. According to documents obtained by Torre, the agreement was to be terminated if Leonard ever began playing for another franchise.
In the three years he's been under contract, Leonard has never publicly promoted Aspiration or attended marketing events on its behalf. The company was named a team sponsor for the Clippers in October 2021; it's since filed for bankruptcy and its co-founder, Joe Sanberg, is facing up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud.
Ballmer claims any contact between Leonard and Aspiration took place without him after he introduced the two parties following Leonard's most recent contract with the team.
"We were done with Kawhi('s contract negotiations)," Ballmer said. "Then, (Aspiration) did request to be introduced to Kawhi, and under the rules, we can introduce our sponsors to our athletes. We just can't be involved."
According to documents obtained by Torre, Ballmer agreed to wire $50 million to Aspiration around the same time as said negotiations. Leonard then registered a personal limited liability company, "KL2 Aspire," and his deal with the start-up began in February 2022.
Ballmer refuted Torre's reporting, claiming that Leonard and Aspiration weren't introduced until after Leonard signed a team-friendly extension with the Clippers worth $176 million.
He also chalked up his investment as a "bad business deal."
"I made an investment in these guys thinking it was on the up-and-up," Ballmer explained, "and they conned me at this stage. I have no ability to predict why they might have done anything they did, let alone the specific contract with Kawhi."
He went on: "Should I have sniffed it out? Maybe. I feel embarrassed and kind of silly that I didn't sniff it out, but I didn't."
Before the interview concluded, Ballmer assured ESPN he was welcoming of the league's formal investigation, announced by NBA spokesman Mark Bass Wednesday afternoon. But two days after the news broke, the owner says he hasn't spoken to Leonard.
"It's really his business with Aspiration," he said. "I wouldn't ask about it."
Since the allegations surfaced, the Clippers have issued two formal statements disputing said claims. Ballmer's tell-all was the latest installment in an ongoing damage-control effort.
"The Clippers take NBA compliance extremely seriously," part of it read. "The Clippers will also continue to cooperate with law enforcement in its investigation into Aspiration's blatantly fraudulent activity."
The NBA has yet to release any further information regarding its investigation, but LA will likely face harsh punishment if they are found guilty of a cap scheme, including fines, loss of draft picks, and voided contracts.
The team remains adamant that it has nothing to hide.
"We made an investment in the company," Ballmer said. "All fine. I had no control over this company. This is important under the salary cap rules. ... I had no board seat. I had no control.
"Heck, it was a fraudulent company. It's possible nobody had control."
Related Articles
NBA All-Star's Retirement Rumors Could Come True After Clippers Tenure
NBA Insider Sends Ben Simmons Harsh Message After Leaving Clippers
NBA Executive Shares Harsh Reality of Kawhi Leonard Choosing Clippers Over Lakers