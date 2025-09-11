How Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Scandal Could Reshape the NBA Entirely
The NBA's investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers took another turn on Thursday. Investigative journalist Pablo Torre revealed new details that put a minority owner of the Clippers in the middle of the Kawhi Leonard "no-show job" allegations.
According to documents obtained by Torre and his team at "Pablo Torre Finds Out," Dennis Wong, a Clippers minority owner, is alleged to have invested almost $2 million into the now bankrupt company Aspiration.
The investment came just days before a scheduled quarterly payment was made to the Clippers forward, and now deepens the scandal further as the NBA begins its investigation on the league side.
While the Clippers organization and owner Steve Ballmer have denied any wrongdoing in the case, the new information about Wong severely complicates their defense.
The Original Reporting
Based on the original reporting by Torre, a $50 million investment made by Steve Ballmer into Aspiration was uncovered, to which Ballmer replied on ESPN that he was "conned" by Aspiration's founders and had no idea about Leonard's endorsement deal.
The allegation that Leonard's four-year, $28 million deal with Aspiration was a way to circumvent the salary cap is still under investigation. Still, this new wrinkle involving a direct connection to the organization could be the "smoking gun" that everyone was looking for.
But another issue then arises. How does this affect the rest of the league, the rules under the CBA, and the precedent for owners moving forward?
The Consequences for the Owners
According to Jake Fischer of "The People's Insider," many within the league believe the NBA could face a league-shaking situation if harsh penalties are not imposed on the Clippers.
"Leading up to Silver's first public comments on the matter, I spoke to so many people from various NBA outposts who were openly outraged and likewise convinced that the Clippers are poised to receive some type of penalty. The general perception of their alleged transgressions is that negative," Fischer wrote.
"I've spoken to multiple team strategists, for example, who told me, with chests puffed, that if the Clippers aren't docked multiple first-round picks — if Leonard's contract isn't voided while his salary obligations remain on the Clippers' books — they will feel emboldened to seek out their own version of shell companies to provided additional compensation to their players," he continued to say.
The decision for the investigation could lead to a complete overhaul of the rules for deals like this, moving forward, or it could force the league to re-evaluate its own Collective Bargaining Agreement, as the maximum fine of $7.5 million would be pocket change for an owner of Ballmer's stature.
