How Ex-Clippers Star Paul George Produced This Year's NBA Finals?
This year's NBA Finals will be a matchup that not many could've expected heading into the season, as the Oklahoma City Thunder will look to capture their first title since their relocation, while the Indiana Pacers are seeking their first title since joining the NBA. At the helm of these two teams are star guards, who are the driving forces for their offenses.
With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the 2024-25 NBA MVP and league's leading scorer, Tyrese Haliburton is the floor general for one of the league's top offenses while being one of the top clutch scorers this postseason. However, neither players were drafted by their franchise, as the credit for that all goes to ex-Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George.
As for Indiana, they were able to get this roster they have today in large part due to their trade of George in 2017, where they sent him to the Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. Using Oladipo and other trades that followed, the Pacers were able to turn him into Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard, and draft capital that was used to acquire Pascal Siakam.
In terms of Sabonis, he was later traded to the Sacramento Kings in the deal that landed the Pacers Haliburton. Subsequent trades ended up landing them Johnny Furphy from the deal, who looks to be a future piece of this Indiana core.
Looking at the deal from the Thunder's side, it's the trade everyone knows that landed George in Los Angeles in exchange for Gilgeous-Alexander and a load of first-round picks and swaps. Obviously, Gilgeous-Alexander was the standout from that deal, but the Thunder used one of those picks to select All-Star Jalen Williams.
Furthermore, the Thunder have the 15th and 24th overall picks in this year's draft from that deal, and still own the Clippers' pick outright in 2026.
As can be seen by this breakdown, it's clear neither of these franchises would be where they are now without trading George. Even though George was fantastic for both teams, leading the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals and having his best career season with the Clippers, they are both glad they moved on and got the assets that they have today.
Related Articles
Kawhi Leonard's Ex-Teammate Gets Honest on Toronto Raptors Tenure
Nicolas Batum Reacts To Historic PSG Champions League Win
New Report on James Harden, LeBron James' Futures in Los Angeles