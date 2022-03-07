Injury Report: Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russel Out vs. Portland

After listing several players as questionable, the Minnesota Timberwolves have released their updated injury report. While Patrick Beverley, Taurean Prince, and Naz Reid are all playing, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell are out. Those five players each had their availability up in their air prior to tip-off, but the team has now announced their updated statuses.

The Timberwolves have been playing well lately, with big man Karl Anthony-Towns recently taking home Player of The Week honors in the Western Conference. With a 2.5 game lead over the LA Clippers for the Western Conference's 7th-seed, the Timberwolves need to keep winning games in order to ensure that they host the play-in game, if that is indeed where they end up. While they are not yet out of the hunt for a top-6 seed, the Denver Nuggets keep winning, and are currently 2.5 games ahead of the T-Wolves for that spot.

Minnesota will be taking on a Portland Trail Blazers team that is heavily depleted themselves, as almost all of their top talent will be sidelined for this matchup. Each game is vital at this point in the season, and while Minnesota will be without Edwards and Russell, their hope is that Towns and the rest of the supporting cast will be enough to beat this version of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Tip-off between the Blazers and Wolves is scheduled for 5:00 PST.

