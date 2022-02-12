Injury Report: Ben Simmons Out, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond Questionable

While the Brooklyn Nets are not quite ready to implement Ben Simmons into their lineup, there may be a possibility of Seth Curry and Andre Drummond debuting for the team on Saturday against the Miami Heat. Brooklyn's current injury report has Ben Simmons listed as out, with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond listed as questionable.

After the trade was finalized, several Nets players expressed their excitement to have Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond along for their championship pursuit. Simmons is of course the centerpiece of the James Harden trade, as he will immediately step in as a starter once he is ready to return. While Simmons has understandably gotten the most attention and analysis, both Curry and Drummond are expected to be key contributors for Brooklyn as well.

With Joe Harris injured, potentially for the season, Seth Curry will immediately replace him as the team's top marksman. Curry has been one of the best shooters in the NBA since debuting in the 2013-14 season. Curry's 43.7% career clip from deep is 5th in NBA history amongst all qualifying shooters. His spacing projects to be essential for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons.

For Andre Drummond, his rebounding and interior defense should be incredibly valuable while Brooklyn deals with injuries to two of their centers. Both Nicolas Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge are currently dealing with injuries, which leaves Blake Griffin and Day'Ron Sharpe as the team's only two big men. Both players have played well at times in their increased roles; however, Drummond provides a distinct skillset that neither Griffin nor Sharpe provide. When all of Brooklyn's centers are healthy, coach Steve Nash will have the option to utilize each based upon the matchup.

While it is unclear when exactly Brooklyn's new additions will debut, it seems like at least Curry and Drummond are close to joining the team.

