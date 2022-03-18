Skip to main content
Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic Out vs. Clippers

The Utah Jazz and LA Clippers will both be shorthanded for their game on Friday

Both the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers will be shorthanded for their 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals rematch on Friday night. The Utah Jazz announced that Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic would miss this contest, while the LA Clippers will be without the expected absences Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell.

In addition to the missing star power, the Jazz are also listing Udoka Azubuike, Trent Forrest, and Danuel House Jr. out with injuries, while the Clippers will also be without their two rookies Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston. Boston Jr. will be attending a G-League assignment, while Preston remains out with a foot injury.

With the Clippers essentially locked into the 8th-seed, their primary focuses are preserving the health they have, building good habits, and hopefully getting back their top-end talent before the season ends. The Utah Jazz are in a different situation, still fighting for positioning in the Western Conference. Currently sitting at 43-36, the Utah Jazz are tied with the Dallas Mavericks in the standings, and could finish in several different spots depending on how their season ends.

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue has been open about the team's plan to close the season. With their schedule being incredibly difficult to begin the year, and naturally growing lighter as the season winds down, the Clippers will prioritize rest these last few weeks. Their positioning in the standings allows for this, as an 8th-seed finish is a formality at this point.

