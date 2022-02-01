Injury Report: James Harden Probable to Play vs. Phoenix Suns

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled to remain healthy since assembling their star trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. With Kevin Durant sidelined with an MCL sprain, and Kyrie Irving only being available for select road games, James Harden has often been the lone Brooklyn star on the court the last few weeks. Harden was initially listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns, but the Nets have now upgraded him to probable.

With this game being played in Phoenix, Kyrie Irving is also expected to be available for Brooklyn. LaMarcus Aldridge (left ankle sprain), David Duke Jr. (G League Assignment), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), and Paul Millsap (personal reasons), will all miss this game against the Phoenix Suns, in addition to the expected absence of Kevin Durant.

The Phoenix Suns are the hottest team in basketball, currently riding a 10-game winning streak. If both sides are fully-healthy, this is a matchup some expect could be an NBA Finals preview. While Kevin Durant's absence removes a massive element for what projects to be a solid matchup, both teams should have two All-Star caliber players.

For Phoenix, both Chris Paul and Devin Booker are expected to play, while Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder are questionable. This NBA season has given fans few opportunities to see the league's top teams at full-strength, and this game will unfortunately also feature a plethora of absences. That being said, star power will still be prevalent, with tip-off set for 7:00 PST.

