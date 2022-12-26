Injury Report: John Wall Receives Unexpected Status Change vs. Pistons

After originally being listed as available for Monday night's game vs. the Detroit Pistons, LA Clippers guard John Wall has been downgraded to questionable with an ankle sprain. Wall suffered this ankle sprain before the road trip, and it caused him to miss the team's game in Philadelphia. He was initially listed as available to play in this game vs. Detroit, but received an unexpected downgrade to questionable.

This is a back to back for the Clippers, and John Wall is not yet cleared to play both games in back to back sets, so there is a chance the Clippers hold him out of this game with the intention of bringing him back on Tuesday vs. the Raptors. Even if that does influence their decision making, this is still not a rest situation for Wall, who is dealing with a legitimate ankle sprain.

John Wall has shown flashes of the player the Clippers hoped he would be when they signed him, but those flashes have been inconsistent and often in between more sustained stretches of bad play. His energy and pace have been key at times, but his shot selection and turnovers have also hurt the team a lot. Having played just 26 games in the last two seasons, this is somewhat to be expected, and the Clippers will continue giving him opportunities to play his way into shape once he is fully healthy.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton