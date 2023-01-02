Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Has Surprising Status Change vs. Heat

After initially being listed as available to play in Monday night's game vs. the Miami Heat, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been downgraded to questionable with a non-covid related illness. The change came unexpectedly, as the Clippers had initially only listed Nicolas Batum on the injury report, but now Leonard's status is up in the air with this illness.

There seems to be something going around NBA locker rooms right now, as so many players have been getting ruled out due to illnesses. Fortuntley these have primarily been short-term absences, much unlike the health and safety protocol situation the league experienced over the last couple seasons. If Leonard is forced to miss this game, the Clippers of course hope he is not out for very long.

Having just got home from a long road trip, the Clippers will play just this one game on their home court before heading back on the road to face the Denver Nuggets. It was a disappointing road trip for the Clippers, and they need to get back on track sooner rather than later. It felt as if the team was truly nearing a stretch of good health when their entire roster was available in Boston last week, but players have been in and out of the lineup since then, with Kawhi Leonard being the latest addition to the injury report.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton