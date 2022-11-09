Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Lakers

As he continues to work his way back from knee tightness, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not be ready for Wednesday's game vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Leonard played on opening night vs. the Lakers, in what is now just one of two games he has played all season. The Clippers have offered no timetable for his return, and will continue taking it game by game.

The Lakers are playing much better basketball since the last time the Clippers saw them, and while that hasn't resulted in many wins, they look like a different team than the one that started winless through the first week of the season.

Moving Russell Westbrook to the bench has been key for both he and the team, as his role has now become much more defined, and his skills are finally being maximized. Against a Clippers guard rotation that does not offer much resistance defensively, Westbrook has an opportunity for another big game on Wednesday.

For the Clippers, they will have to continue finding ways to win without Kawhi Leonard. Lately it has been Paul George who has stepped up in the absence of his co-star, and with the Lakers playing better basketball of late, George may need to turn in another solid showing for the Clippers to get a win against their hallway rivals.

