Skip to main content
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Lakers

The LA Clippers will not have Kawhi Leonard vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As he continues to work his way back from knee tightness, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not be ready for Wednesday's game vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Leonard played on opening night vs. the Lakers, in what is now just one of two games he has played all season. The Clippers have offered no timetable for his return, and will continue taking it game by game.

The Lakers are playing much better basketball since the last time the Clippers saw them, and while that hasn't resulted in many wins, they look like a different team than the one that started winless through the first week of the season.

Moving Russell Westbrook to the bench has been key for both he and the team, as his role has now become much more defined, and his skills are finally being maximized. Against a Clippers guard rotation that does not offer much resistance defensively, Westbrook has an opportunity for another big game on Wednesday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the Clippers, they will have to continue finding ways to win without Kawhi Leonard. Lately it has been Paul George who has stepped up in the absence of his co-star, and with the Lakers playing better basketball of late, George may need to turn in another solid showing for the Clippers to get a win against their hallway rivals.

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard 'Game-to-Game' With Knee

USATSI_19383994_168390270_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Blowing Game Against LA Clippers

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19384145
News

NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17897481
News

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19338145_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George Wins NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week

By Farbod Esnaashari
Dec 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Has 'No Timetable' For Return

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17988860
News

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
GettyImages-1231088668 (1)
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Utah Jazz

By Joey Linn
USATSI_14159428_168390270_lowres
News

NBA Legend Compares Kawhi Leonard to Anthony Davis Instead of LeBron James

By Farbod Esnaashari