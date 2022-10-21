Skip to main content
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Plan For Upcoming Back-to-Back

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Plan For Upcoming Back-to-Back

The LA Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard for one of their next two games against the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his long awaited return to basketball on Thursday night in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his first official game since the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals, and he came off the bench in a limited role. Despite playing just 21 minutes, Leonard looked good, pouring in 14 points on an efficient 50% from the field.

The Clippers will now begin a back-to-back set, facing the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Saturday's game will be in Sacramento, while Sunday will be the home opener. When asked about the plan for this back-to-back set, Leonard confirmed that he will not be playing in both games.

While he did not reveal which game he will rest, Leonard spoke about the ramp up process coming off an ACL tear. He has been working closely with the team doctors to craft the most effective return to play protocol, and back-to-backs are not currently included in that plan.

The most likely outcome for Leonard on this upcoming back-to-back would be resting against the Kings and playing against the Suns. Not only is Phoenix the superior opponent, but that game is the home opener, which is something the Clippers likely want Kawhi to be a part of. While that is speculative, it seems to be the likeliest outcome with Leonard confirming he will not be playing in both games.

