Injury Report: Paul George and Norman Powell Available vs. Kings

The LA Clippers have released their injury report

José Luis Villegas / Associated Press

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the LA Clippers are the healthiest they have been all year. The team is getting healthy at the right time, with the play-in game less than a week away. Having just gotten Paul George back from injury, the team also reentered Norman Powell into the fold as well. On their latest injury report, both players were listed as available for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston, and Jay Scrubb were the only names listed on the injury report for the Clippers in this game, and with Preston and Scrubb each ruled out for the season, the team will essentially have their entire active roster available aside from Kawhi Leonard. This is the first time all season that this has been the case, as Paul George and Norman Powell have only played one game together, and it came with Luke Kennard sidelined.

Ty Lue mentioned the absence of Luke Kennard as a reason why the Clippers were not able to really nail down their rotations in that game against Phoenix, because with the way he has shot the ball this season, the team will have to find a way to get Kennard minutes, even with Powell back. Saturday and Sunday will be an opportunity for Ty Lue and the Clippers to really start feeling out their playoff rotation, even if it is for limited minutes.

The team will likely rest most, if not all of their regular rotation players during the final game on Sunday, with the play-in game scheduled for Tuesday evening.

