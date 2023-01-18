Injury Report: Paul George's Final Status vs. 76ers

LA Clippers star Paul George is expected to make his return against the Philadelphia 76ers after a five-game absence. The Clippers are hosting the 76ers on Tuesday evening, and TNT reporter Jared Greenberg reported that George will be in the lineup. George has missed the previous five games with a hamstring injury, but is now finally set to return.

George was a full participant in Monday morning's practice, which was the last step needed before his clearance for game action. Head coach Ty Lue was not sure how many practices George needed in order to return to games, but it looks like the answer was only one. The Clippers will have an opportunity to have their full starting lineup available for this game, which is an incredibly rare occurrence.

In addition to George returning for this game, Kawhi Leonard will play on the front half of a back to back. There is a real chance that both Leonard and George will rest in Utah on Wednesday, making this game especially important for LA.

The Clippers sit just one game above .500 on the season, and have been hovering just above the play-in picture for a while now. Getting closer to full health, now is the time to make a run. If they fail to do so, they will be looking at an even steeper uphill battle. A win against the 76ers would be a good start towards what the team hopes is a stretch of sustained success.

