Injury Report: Paul George's Status vs. Hawks

The LA Clippers are set to host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, but they are not yet sure if Paul George will be available. The team announced that George was being listed as questionable for this game with hamstring discomfort. This is the same hamstring that forced George to miss time earlier this season, so the team will monitor it very closely.

Kawhi Leonard is expected to be available for this game, meaning the Clippers will at least have one of their two stars playing vs. Atlanta. The Hawks have not been a good team this season, but the Clippers have been disappointing as well. Currently on a five-game losing streak, the Clippers are looking to snap this skid as soon as possible.

A healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would go a long way towards turning things around for the Clippers, but the team is now midway through the season. With the injury history of both Leonard and George, there is reason for pessimism surrounding their ability to sustain long stretches of health at the same time. The two stars have hardly been on the floor together since joining the Clippers in 2019, and while they have been very good when healthy, that has been a relatively rare occurrence.

Hopefully for the Clippers and their fans, George and Leonard can string together a stretch of good health starting with this Atlanta game.

