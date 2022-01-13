Skip to main content
Injury Report: Zion Williamson Remains Out vs. LA Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will not be playing against the Clippers

The LA Clippers are looking to beat the New Orleans Pelicans for the first time in a calendar year. Yes, the LA Clippers have not beaten the New Orleans Pelicans since January 13th, 2021. This upcoming matchup will mark the one-year anniversary of that game, with New Orleans taking care of the Clippers in each matchup since.

Star forward Zion Williamson will once again be sidelined with an injury, as he has still yet to make his season debut. While Zion has been plagued by injuries to start his career, he has been every bit of a star player when he has been on the floor. Last season, the 20-year-old averaged 27 PPG on 61% from the field. With these averages, Zion became the first player in NBA history to average at least 27 PPG on at least 60% from the field.

The Pelicans had announced in November that Zion was cleared for full basketball activities, but each update since then has indicated more pessimism about the state of his injury. The team announced on Wednesday that Zion would be out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, forcing them to once again take the floor without their best player.

For the Clippers, they have struggled with New Orleans regardless of who suits up, so they will certainly look to get in the win column against a team that has had their number.

