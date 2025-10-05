Is Kawhi Leonard Playing In Clippers’ First Preseason Game?
The Los Angeles Clippers should be well in the mix of the top contenders in the Western Conference. After shocking many experts last season with a 50-win year, the Clippers reloaded their roster with notable additions such as Brook Lopez, John Collins, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul. While they may have some age concerns on their roster, the talent is too much to ignore.
While they have stellar depth, the reality is that all of it comes down to the play of their star duo in James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, and what they can do throughout the season and especially into the playoffs. Health is also a major concern for Leonard, but a recent statement indicates he could be starting off the year with a clean bill of health.
Kawhi Leonard's Statement on Upcoming Preseason Game
The Clippers are set to kick off their preseason schedule on Thursday against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, and Leonard expects to be on the court for it.
“Yeah. For sure. This is what training camp is for. To get in shape and get ready for the season. I think we are gonna be participating on Thursday.”
A player who's known for battling injuries, especially in his tenure with the Clippers, it's a positive sign if Leonard follows through and suits up for Thursday's preseason game. The last time Leonard played in the preseason for the Clippers was October 17th, 2023, against the Denver Nuggets. Leonard would go on to play 68 games that season, his most since leaving San Antonio.
What A Healthy Kawhi Means For The Clippers?
Leonard has appeared in 266 regular-season games for the Clippers since arriving in 2019, and has boasted a 67.7% winning percentage in those games. Looking at the NBA standings last season, only three teams had a better winning percentage (Cleveland, Boston, and OKC). While projecting that throughout a regular season is asking a lot, it reveals just what Leonard brings to the table.
Now with arguably the best roster Leonard has had in his Clippers tenure, health might be the only thing stopping them from locking in a top-three seed in the Western Conference. Leonard might not have to put up the superstar numbers until the postseason, but if he can get the Clippers winning games, he'll divert all that attention away from the ongoing investigation.
The Clippers' preseason game on Thursday against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions is scheduled to tip-off at 10:30 p.m. EST at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA.