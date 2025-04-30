James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers-Nuggets Game 5
The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets are facing off for Game 5 on Tuesday night, as they each look to take a 3-2 lead in the most electric first-round playoff series this year.
The Clippers and Nuggets are both filled with veterans who are capable of making a championship run, as it even has all the feels of a Western Conference Finals matchup.
The Clippers have been led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, who have a combined 17 All-Star appearances. Leonard has been the star for LA in this series so far, but Harden has certainly played his part.
Harden, 35, is one of the most experienced veterans in the NBA, despite not having a championship to his name. In Tuesday's Game 5, Harden made his 171st career playoff appearance, passing Kevin Durant, Horace Grant, and Paul Pierce for 24th place on the NBA's all-time leaderboard.
Harden is now tied with Hall of Famer Ray Allen on the list, showing off his elite longevity.
The Clippers ultimately lost Game 5, and certainly did not get as much help from Harden as they would have hoped. Harden finished the game with just 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists on 3-9 shooting from the field and 0-2 from the three-point line.
Harden is much too experienced to crumble in a must-win playoff game like he did on Tuesday night, but as they head back to LA for Game 6, the 35-year-old superstar must find more ways to help the Clippers win.