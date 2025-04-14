James Harden's Steph Curry Post After Clippers-Warriors Goes Viral
In their 2024-25 regular-season finale, the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors gave fans a treat with an overtime thriller. In a postseason atmosphere with playoff implications on the line, the Clippers pulled out a huge 124-119 win to close out their regular season with a statement.
The Clippers were led by star guard James Harden with 39 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks on 13-23 shooting from the field and 5-8 from beyond the arc, as the 11-time NBA All-Star turned back the clock with an incredible performance.
After the game, Harden took to social media to share a statement alongside a picture of him and Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
Via James Harden: "wouldn’t have it any other way @laclippers 🤞🏾 #Uno"
Curry shined on the other side of the floor, dropping 36 points, 6 assists, and 2 steals on 10-20 shooting from the field, 7-12 from three-point range, and 9-9 from the charity stripe in a losing effort.
Curry and Harden have had many battles over the years since both entered the league in 2009, making for a rivalry filled with respect between the two stars. Curry and Harden have met 60 times in their careers, splitting the series at an even 30-30.
After the game, Curry showed the same respect for Harden.
"Utmost respect and appreciation for who he is as a player, as a person," Curry said. "There’s just a lot of love and a lot of respect for what he’s done his entire career and the levels that he’s pushed it. It’s kinda cool to keep having opportunities to do it in 2025."
Sunday's meeting between the Clippers and Warriors had all the makings for a playoff game, especially as these two superstar guards battled it out on the court and still had the utmost respect for each other after.