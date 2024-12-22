All Clippers

Jason Kidd Makes Klay Thompson Statement After Clippers-Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd spoke on Klay Thompson.

Joey Linn

Oct 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on from the team bench during the second half against the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center.
Oct 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on from the team bench during the second half against the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Without Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the LA Clippers on Saturday night, getting back in the win column after falling to this same team on Thursday. Getting Kyrie Irving back from injury, the Mavericks were able to defeat the Clippers despite him struggling from the field.

While Irving’s presence alone was beneficial for Dallas, it was his star teammate Klay Thompson who led the starting lineup in scoring. Finishing with 16 points, Thompson made six of his nine field goal attempts, and four of his six three-point attempts. Quentin Grimes had 20 points off the bench for Dallas to lead the team in scoring, as he was one of eight Mavericks players in double figures.

Klay Thompson
Dec 21, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) scores a three-point basket against the LA Clippers during the first half at American Airlines Center. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Speaking with reporters after the game, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd made a statement on Thompson.

Kidd: “He just goes out there and plays the game the right way and does what it takes for his team to win… I think that he has turned that corner and understands what we’re trying to do. Four steals tonight. Big shots for us. He’s playing extremely well on the offensive end too.” 

Thompson is in a new chapter of his NBA career after spending 13 years with the Golden State Warriors, and has fit in nicely so far with the Mavericks. As Kidd said, the four-time NBA champion is playing well.

