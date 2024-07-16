Jaylen Brown Breaks Silence on Nike Accusation
After it was announced that LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard would not be competing in the Paris Olympics, many were surprised Boston Celtics star and 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown was not chosen as the replacement. Brown's teammate Derrick White replaced Leonard, which led to multiple posts from Brown that seemed to call out both USA Basketball and Nike.
Asked about his perceived accusation that Nike was involved in the decision to leave him off Team USA, Brown told reporters in Las Vegas on Monday that he does indeed think Nike was involved.
"I do for sure," Brown said when asked by Bobby Manning of CLNS if he thinks Nike played a role in him being left off Team USA. "I got - it'll be more stuff to come with that. As of now, I'm not gonna comment on it."
While Brown did not go into specifics, he seemed to confirm that his previous posts were directed at Nike's perceived involvement in him not being named as Leonard's replacement.
Brown is not the only person questioning USA Basketball leadership, as Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank told reporters on Monday afternoon that it was USA Basketball's decision to send Leonard home, as the Clippers felt he looked great in training camp.
"It was USAB's call and I was quite frankly very disappointed with the decision," Frank said. "Kawhi wanted to play. We wanted him to play. I was there the first two practices, he looked very good, was a full participant in everything that they did. I wasn't there for the third practice where ultimately that was the point where they decided to go in a different direction."
Leonard's departure led to the opening that Brown was not selected for, and the Celtics star stood by his Nike accusation on Monday, suggesting more is to come as it pertains to that.
