Karl Anthony-Towns Blasts Russell Westbrook and the Lakers Over Hypocrisy

KAT is calling out the hypocrisy following Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers game

NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers budding rivalry had another chapter written on Friday. Following Minnesota's statement win on Wednesday, a game in which both Patrick Beverley and Karl Anthony-Towns openly mocked Russell Westbrook, postgame shots were fired from both the podium and social media.

Referencing the sequence where Beverley and Towns mocked his air-ball, Russell Westbrook said postgame, "Their trash talking doesn't bother me. Nobody over there has done anything in this league." Beverley then responded in a Tweet that insinuated Westbrook cares more about individual stats than team accomplishments, and the situation has been an ongoing discussion since.

On Friday, Karl Anthony-Towns fired back at Russell Westbrook and those who criticized the Timberwolves for their antics. "Now when we have a little fun with the game, now we being classless. Right? That's what he said? Classless?" Towns, referencing comments from Stephen A. Smith that called Minnesota "classless," made sure he pointed out the hypocrisy. Towns went on to say it was cool when Westbrook rocked the baby in opponent's faces for years, but now people are taking exception to things "coming back to bite."

"It was all good when people were fitting narratives about me, and talking about Pat and stuff. Oh, it was cool right? It was cool, it was funny right?" Towns sarcastically asked. Ending his rant by essentially telling people to get out of here with their hypocrisy, Towns shed light on a real double standard that has emerged amidst this Russell Westbrook situation.

