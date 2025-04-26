All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Debuts KAWHI IV 'Wave' in Clippers' Game 3 Win

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard showed off his signature New Balance shoes.

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27)
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers took a 2-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets with their Game 3 victory at Intuit Dome on Thursday. After Kawhi Leonard’s 39-point eruption led LA to a road victory in Game 2, the team returned home for the first-ever postseason game at Intuit Dome.

While it was a more collective effort for the Clippers in Game 2, with six different players scoring in double-figures, Leonard’s 21 points again led the way. Adding 11 rebounds and six assists, the two-time Finals MVP did some of everything for LA.

In addition to his strong showing, Leonard also debuted a new colorway of his signature KAWHI IV New Balance shoes.

This 'Wave' colorway highlights the Clippers’ nautical roots, featuring a light blue and orange color combination that matches the team’s previous City Edition uniforms. The shoes are equipped with FuelCell technology and a carbon fiber plate, adding Leonard's jersey number on the tongue and water droplet details for style.

"Built to reach the top and keep going," kawhisklawset and newbalancehoops captioned a joint post on Instagram. "The KAWHI IV Wave.​​ Globally available 4/25."

Starring at San Diego State during his collegiate years, Leonard also pays homage to that area with this colorway. The San Diego Clippers of the 1980s had light blue and orange primary colors, which the organization has brought back at times for alternate jerseys.

Leonard and the Clippers will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead on Saturday when they host Denver for Game 4 at Intuit Dome.

