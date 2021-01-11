NewsGameday
Search

Kawhi Leonard doesn't reflect on career accomplishments 'at all'

Kawhi won't start reflecting until he retires.
Author:
Publish date:

Kawhi Leonard scored 10,000 career points today, and he doesn't care about it at all.

Kawhi is a man of few words, and apparently very little career reflection. For Kawhi, it's all about the now. There's no reason to start reflecting when he's still at the peak of his career.

This isn't that shocking of an answer. Many athletes don't think about their career accomplishments until they became closer to that end-game. However, there was just a way about the way Kawhi said it that makes the statement special - he used that trademark deadpan tone. Even though Kawhi isn't thinking about his accomplishments now, that doesn't mean he won't in the future.

While 10,000 points is nice, the thing that matters most to Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers is winning. All the individual accomplishments in the world are nice, but nothing is nicer than winning a championship and Finals MVP. Kawhi has won both of those accolades twice, so he's seen that true success. 

The Clippers hope to achieve the success Kawhi Leonard has had, but for their own franchise. In this championship or bust season, they're hoping to head for the promised land.

USATSI_14756117_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard doesn't reflect on career accomplishments 'at all'

USATSI_14885522_168384702_lowres
News

Ty Lue met with Lou Williams, Reggie Jackson, and Luke Kennard about adjusting minutes

USATSI_13796493
News

LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15412827
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' 115-105 Loss to the Golden State Warriors

USATSI_15405417_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard says Clippers 'have to change' after blowing 22 point lead to Warriors

USATSI_15405641
News

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15405643_168384702_lowres
News

Ty Lue Jokingly says Serge Ibaka is not Getting Traded

USATSI_14756661_168384702_lowres
News

Marcus Morris volunteers to come off bench for Clippers and will continue to do so