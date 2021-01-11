Kawhi Leonard doesn't reflect on career accomplishments 'at all'

Kawhi Leonard scored 10,000 career points today, and he doesn't care about it at all.

"It's a stepping stone," Kawhi Leonard said. "To be honest, I really don't care."

Kawhi is a man of few words, and apparently very little career reflection. For Kawhi, it's all about the now. There's no reason to start reflecting when he's still at the peak of his career.

"You don't know what you're doing until you stop doing it," Leonard said. "I'm still playing basketball. My eyes are on the next day, next game."

This isn't that shocking of an answer. Many athletes don't think about their career accomplishments until they became closer to that end-game. However, there was just a way about the way Kawhi said it that makes the statement special - he used that trademark deadpan tone. Even though Kawhi isn't thinking about his accomplishments now, that doesn't mean he won't in the future.

"Maybe when I retire, I'll sit back and look at the accomplishments, but right now, it's about being greedy and wanting more," Leonard said.

While 10,000 points is nice, the thing that matters most to Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers is winning. All the individual accomplishments in the world are nice, but nothing is nicer than winning a championship and Finals MVP. Kawhi has won both of those accolades twice, so he's seen that true success.

The Clippers hope to achieve the success Kawhi Leonard has had, but for their own franchise. In this championship or bust season, they're hoping to head for the promised land.