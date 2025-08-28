Kawhi Leonard Embarks On Asia Tour Prior To Pivotal Clippers Season
The Los Angeles Clippers took the Denver Nuggets to seven games in a hard-fought first-round series in 2025, but Nikola Jokic and his squad were able to pull off the win and bounce the Clippers out in the first round. It was a season nobody expected the Clippers to make the playoffs, nonetheless be a 50-win team.
Now, heading into the 2025-26 season, the expectations are sky high for the Clippers, even if their team is comprised of a lot of older veteran players. A major proponent of these high expectations is Kawhi Leonard, who has had his first healthy offseason in a while. On top of working on his craft, Leonard has followed suit to many NBA players this summer and has gone on an Asia tour.
Similar to players like James Harden, Leonard has had all eyes glued on him during his Asia tour to this point. Not only is Leonard making appearances, but he's also displaying his skills on the court. The opening event for Leonard featured a celebrity basketball event where he competed in 1-on-1, 2-on-2, and 3-on-3 contests alongside other notable figures.
Leonard will look to continue his tour with stops in Shanghai and Taipei later this week, as fans will get a chance to see the two-time NBA Champion up close and in person as he unites fans all around Asia.
Kawhi Leonard's Upcoming Season
The Clippers head into the 2025-26 season with mostly familiar faces, with Norman Powell being the team's one major departure. Outside of that, they made additions in Brook Lopez, John Collins, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul, all of whom should play an important part in the rotation next year.
As for Leonard, looking back to last season, he started to remind fans just what he's capable of when he's healthy and in form. After the All-Star break, Leonard held averages of 25.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while posting 51.5/43.7/80.9 shooting splits.
Even though Leonard may not appear to be that dominant two-way talent he once was, it's clear that he's still one of the league's best players and takes his game to another level in the postseason. If he's able to perform in the playoffs next season like he did in 2025, the Clippers have a legit shot at challenging the OKC Thunder, if injuries don't get in their way.
Related Articles
Ty Lu Reacts to LeBron James Potentially Joining Clippers, Cavaliers
Patrick Beverley Calls Historic Win vs Warriors His Favorite Clippers Moment
Ex-NBA Star Makes Controversial Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook Statement