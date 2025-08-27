Patrick Beverley Calls Historic Win vs Warriors His Favorite Clippers Moment
There have not been many moments that Clipper fans can go back on and reminisce about. The organization as a whole has never reached the NBA Finals and has only advanced to the Conference Finals one time in 2021.
But for fans, there are a few memorable games that stand out as the team has grown and become a perennial playoff contender every season.
The Terance Mann Game
A game, series, and season that all Clipper fans will remember is the 2020-2021 season. A year after a massive collapse in the second-round series against the Denver Nuggets in the bubble in 2020, the Clippers had redemption on their mind.
Fueled by a healthy Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, a new head coach in Ty Lue, and supplementary role players, the Clippers reached their first Conference Finals in franchise history.
Although Leonard went down with a torn ACL in Game 4 of their second-round series against the Utah Jazz, Paul George stepped up in Game 5, and then, history happened.
Terance Mann, the Clippers' second-round draft pick in 2019, emerged as a franchise legend in Game 6.
He scored 39 points on 15-for-21 shooting and 7-for-10 from three-point range in 36 minutes, to lead the Clippers to a place they had never reached before.
With contributions from Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, and Patrick Beverley, the Clippers upset the top-seeded Jazz in front of the first full-capacity crowd since the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The 2019 Comebacks
Etched into the memory of plenty of Clippers fans was the 2018-2019 team, led by Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley, Danilo Galinari, and a rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The Clippers miraculously found themselves at the 8th seed in the Western Conference, even after trading their franchise cornerstone, Blake Griffin, to the Detroit Pistons.
Waiting for them in the first round of the playoffs was the superteam Golden State Warriors, coming off back-to-back titles.
In Game 2, the Clippers were down 31 points in the third quarter, and led by bench players and the heart and grit of Williams, Beverley, and Harrell, they mounted the largest comeback in NBA playoff history.
When asked on social media about what the most memorable Clipper game in history was, Beverley responded by saying, "down 31 and winning."
The Clippers also went on to erase another large deficit in Game 5 of the same series, with Beverley grabbing 14 rebounds. The Warriors still ended up winning the series in six games, but the Clippers showed that they could contend before adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the offseason.
