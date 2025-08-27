Patrick Beverley Calls Historic Win vs Warriors His Favorite Clippers Moment

Lou Williams put up 36 pts and 11 asts in G2 of the 2019 playoffs vs the KD Warriors.



25 points, 9 assists (G1)

33 points, 10 assists (G5)



Avg 22/8/3 for the series.



Took more games from the KD Warriors then the Cavaliers did in 2017 and 2018 combined. pic.twitter.com/gsfCvRJb3i https://t.co/Rar16MQayH