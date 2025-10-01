Kawhi Leonard Gives Answer Fans Have Been Waiting to Hear on his Injury Health
The Los Angeles Clippers might have the spotlight on them for the wrong reasons, due to the ongoing investigation into them regarding their former team sponsor, Aspiration, but the reality is they have one of the best rosters in the NBA and could very well find themselves in championship contention if they avoid any serious injuries.
When the topic of injuries is brought up around the Clippers, it is unfortunately directly associated with Kawhi Leonard. Since joining the team in 2019, Leonard has appeared in 266 games, while missing the entire 2021-22 season due to injury. His health is a major factor in how far this team can go, and fans learned Monday an encouraging update from the two-time Finals MVP.
Kawhi Leonard Shares Encouraging Injury Update
Taking the podium during Clippers Media Day, Leonard shared an update that will surely have Clippers fans buying into them even more next season.
“It was great. I was just able to move around how I wanted to without checking in with a doctor or rehab specialist, and able to just go on the court, do my skill work, or go weight train and just live freely," Leonard said.
For most any other player, this would be a normal offseason where they wouldn't have to be constantly monitored by a doctor. But for Kawhi, who has constantly battled injuries since arriving in LA, this is a major update.
The last time Leonard played at least 60 games was the 2023-24 season, where he was All-NBA Second Team, averaging 23.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Then, the time prior to that, he finished ninth in MVP voting and led the Toronto Raptors to an NBA Finals victory.
While playing 60 games would be great, being healthy for the postseason matters even more. Given LA's improvements this offseason in quality and just overall depth, a healthy Leonard entering the season should be able to be sustained if Ty Lue can manage his minutes.
Even though the investigation will continue to hang over Leonard until a verdict is made, the reality is that this might be Leonard's last chance at being a main guy and competing for a title with the Clippers. If he's able to stay healthy and lead the Clippers to an NBA Finals win while winning Finals MVP, he'll join LeBron James as the only other player to do so in league history.